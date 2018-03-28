Albia Foreign student Behruz Gharibov is pictured with an apparently delighted Tiffany Baker having tasted authentic Tajik cuisine. Baker teaches in Tajikstan.
High school juniors and their parents will be able to get information on the college financial aid process during a free presentation offered by Albia Community High School and the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN).
Albia Police Chief Jay Andrews presented a report on a possible parking change on the north side of the U.S. Post Office. The council had requested a parking survey after Councilman Merle Reginold brought up the danger of cars and especially long pick-up trucks backing out of the Post Office park...
Students enrolled in the competition dance classes at Shannon’s School of Dance competed in the Masquerade Dance Competition this weekend in Des Moines at the Hoyt Sherman. The four groups attend Shannon Proctor’s dance studio on the north side of the Albia square. They are under the instruction ...
The Albia High School soccer team begins the 2018 season under new leadership as Aaron Koester takes the reins. He replaces Gary Gravert, who started the program 17 years ago and led the Blue Demons to state tournament appearances.
The Albia Girls track team had a successful night at the Central College Indoor Track Meet on Thursday collecting three first place finishes, four runner-up finishes, one third place, two fourth place, and three fifth place finishes. “This was a great opportunity for us to hit the track and have ...
The Albia boys’ track team competed Tuesday night at the Iowa State University high school track meet in Ames.
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
© Copyright 2018, Albia Newspapers, Albia, IA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]