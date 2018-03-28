Albia Newspapers

  • Albia Union-Republican Since 1862
A little ‘osh’ raises $1,000 for Tajik school children

<p>Albia Foreign student Behruz Gharibov is pictured with an apparently delighted Tiffany Baker having tasted authentic Tajik cuisine. Baker teaches in Tajikstan.</p>

Who would have guessed a little “osh” could raise $1,000 in Albia for school children in mountainous regions of Tajikstan.
Financial aid night scheduled at ACHS

High school juniors and their parents will be able to get information on the college financial aid process during a free presentation offered by Albia Community High School and the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN).

Posted: March 28, 2018
Council talks over post office parking, citywide clean-up

Albia Police Chief Jay Andrews presented a report on a possible parking change on the north side of the U.S. Post Office. The council had requested a parking survey after Councilman Merle Reginold brought up the danger of cars and especially long pick-up trucks backing out of the Post Office park...

Posted: March 23, 2018
Shannon’s dancers do well in Masquerade competition in Des Moines

Students enrolled in the competition dance classes at Shannon’s School of Dance competed in the Masquerade Dance Competition this weekend in Des Moines at the Hoyt Sherman. The four groups attend Shannon Proctor’s dance studio on the north side of the Albia square. They are under the instruction ...

Posted: March 21, 2018
Albia’s second soccer coach in history takes over

The Albia High School soccer team begins the 2018 season under new leadership as Aaron Koester takes the reins. He replaces Gary Gravert, who started the program 17 years ago and led the Blue Demons to state tournament appearances.

Posted: March 28, 2018
High jump, shuttle hurdle team brings home first places for Albia girls

The Albia Girls track team had a successful night at the Central College Indoor Track Meet on Thursday collecting three first place finishes, four runner-up finishes, one third place, two fourth place, and three fifth place finishes. “This was a great opportunity for us to hit the track and have ...

Posted: March 21, 2018
Boys 14th in 4x100 at ISU

The Albia boys’ track team competed Tuesday night at the Iowa State University high school track meet in Ames.

Posted: March 16, 2018
Obituaries

Opinion

